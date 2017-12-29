Medicine withdrawn from use at MCH

more-in

The condition of all 30 patients who began shivering after an injection was administered to them in the orthopaedic ward at Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday night is satisfactory, hospital authorities said.

The medicine that is suspected to have caused the reaction has been withdrawn, hospital Superintendent M.S. Sharmad said.

He said the medicine, an antibiotic mixed with distilled powder, was given to 30 people at night. When they showed signs of shivering, an anti-allergen was given to counter the effect of the medicine. A couple of them panicked, and they were shifted to the intensive care unit where their condition was monitored. Hospital Deputy Superintendent Joby John also reached the hospital.

Dr. Sharmad said the entire batch of the medicine was withdrawn from use in the hospital immediately. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. managing director was informed about the incident on Thursday night, and samples of the drug were collected for testing.

He said the medicine had been given to patients in other wards too but no health problems were reported.