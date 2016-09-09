Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president V.D. Satheesan has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has virtually restricted admissions to medical and dental courses to the wealthier sections in society.

In a statement here on Thursday, Mr. Satheesan said the government had ended up permitting self-financing medical and dental colleges to fleece hapless students and their parents. The government bragged about its decision to take over admissions to all the 100 seats in these institutions, but finally had to bow before the managements.

The James committee had insisted on inter se merit in NRI and management seats, but the government tacitly gave them a free hand to carry out the admission process. Moreover, the government allowed higher fee structure. In the end, students had to pay higher fees, without merit a criteria for admission.

The biggest “achievement” of the LDF government was that the fee for an MBBS seat came to Rs.1 crore. The colleges were collecting capitation fee in NRI and management seats, he said.