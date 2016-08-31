After failing to arrive at a seat-fee agreement during talks on Monday, the government and the managements of private self-financing medical colleges will hold discussions on Wednesday, this time, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The talks have been scheduled at 6 p.m. in the Chief Minister’s chamber.

On Monday, the managements had initially plumbed for a unified fee structure across all seats in their colleges. When this was rejected outright by the government, the managements proposed a 50:50 seat split with the government.

They had also agreed to take in 20 per cent of students in government seats at Rs.25,000 a year. However, they also wanted a uniform fee of Rs.12.5 lakh for the rest of the seats, excluding the NRI quota. However, this too was not acceptable to the government which wanted the managements to hold the fee down to last year’s figure of Rs. 9.5 lakh.

It was then that the two sides agreed to meet again in the presence of the Chief Minister.