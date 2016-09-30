A medical camp held in connection with the observance of World Heart Day at VJT Hall in the capital on Thursday.— Photo: S.Gopakumar

: he Department of Cardiology, Medical College, and Kerala Heart Foundation jointly observed World Heart Day here on Thursday. Over 400 persons took part in a medical camp that had been organised on the occasion, where heart check-up, lipid profile, blood sugar and ECG tests were offered free of cost.

The event was inaugurated by Director of Medical Education Ramla Beevi.

Principal of Medical College, Thomas Mathew; Director of Kerala Heart Foundation A. George Koshy; Head of Cardiology Sunitha Viswanathan; Medical Superintendent M. S. Sharmad; among others, were present on the occasion.