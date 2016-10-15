‘Irregularities’ in admissions toKannur, Karuna medical colleges

All eyes are on the High Court of Kerala as it prepares to hear on October 19 the case relating to the admissions to Kannur and Karuna medical colleges.

In response to an interim order of the High Court, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has filed reports asking that the court uphold the order of the Admission Supervisory Committee cancelling all admissions made by Kannur Medical College to its MBBS course. In the case of Karuna Medical College, the CEE found irregularities in admissions to 30 seats and prepared a fresh admission list for the college.

There are two things on which the High Court now needs to take a decision: whether or not to uphold the cancellation of admissions to Kannur Medical College and whether or not to accept the fresh admission list prepared for Karuna Medical College by the CEE. If the High Court decides to go by the CEE’s report and upholds the cancellation of admissions to the Kannur college, chances are that the management may approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

If the Supreme Court refuses to reverse the High Court ruling, then there is a good chance that there would be no MBBS course in Kannur Medical College this year. If, on the other hand, the High Court takes a decision in favour of the management of the college, the State government may decide to go in appeal to the apex court. However, there is no consensus in the government now on this matter. If admissions to the Kannur college are cancelled by the High Court then fresh admissions, if any, would only be possible with the express permission of the Supreme Court.

If indeed the High Court favours the management of Kannur Medical College by refusing to cancel the admissions it made to the MBBS course it would also mean that the High Court chose to give the go-by to some very serious procedural violations pointed out by the CEE in the admissions made by the management to the MBBS course.

There are those who say they fear that this may send the wrong kind of signal to other self-financing colleges in the matter of complying with the directives of the Admission Supervisory Committee.

“In creating and maintaining category lists, in detailing the last rank admitted to such different categories, in ensuring that merit is maintained during admissions... there is nothing that the Kannur college has done that is in keeping with the directives of the Admission Supervisory Committee. The manner in which they presented the admissions records to us ahead of the spot admission makes it clear that they did not want anyone to decipher how they had admitted students,” the CEE B. S. Mavoji told The Hindu .

Meanwhile, the Admission Supervisory Committee is readying to scrutinise the admission records of all private self-financing colleges in the State. It is expected to call for such records on Saturday.