To keep check on those who roam the hospital with fake cards

The Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here is introducing a new barcoded single window identity card and special vehicle stickers for the entire faculty and staff of the institution, to prevent the widespread duplication and misuse of identity cards by all and sundry on the campus.

The new facility was formally inaugurated by medical college Principal Thomas Mathew on Tuesday.

The new system had become necessary as the multitude of MCH identity cards issued by various sources were being misused by many antisocial elements and miscreants to create trouble inside the campus. With anyone from roadside vendors and ghost doctors walking freely in and out of the MCH campus with a strap around their necks, their identity verification was an issue.

Fake doctors

In the past six months, two persons who were roaming the wards pretending to be doctors had been detained by the police. “We are introducing a one campus-one identity rule as the misuse of ID cards has been rampant. At least 5,000 persons from all departments of the institution, including faculty, administrative staff, paramedical staff, temporary and permanent employees as well as students, will now be issued barcoded ID cards from a single-source. We will have different colour codes so that each category of employees can be clearly and easily identified. Instead of the straps around the neck, these cards will have to be buttoned on, allowing proper display of the card,” Dr. Mathew said.

Vehicle stickers

The cards as well as the special vehicle stickers will bear the PEN number (Personal Entitlement Number) of every employee of the institution, and using a barcode reader, all details of the individual can be verified. The cards and vehicle stickers are expected to be issued to every one in a space of two months, by October end.

Parking space was at a premium inside the MCH campus, with at least 1,500 cars parked inside the campus, some often for days together. The special vehicle stickers were to help the security staff identify staff vehicles easily.

All employees, including faculty had been asked to surrender whichever identity cards they were currently using, to the library and to get new cards issued. None of the older identity cards would be considered valid after October 31, Dr. Mathew said.