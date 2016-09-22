The Community Medicine department of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here has sounded an alert on brucellosis after a suspected human case of the infection was reported from Vellarada in the district.

Doctors said that results of confirmatory tests needed to be out before brucellosis could be confirmed. It is not yet known whether the infection is indigenous or has been imported from elsewhere, like the Gulf countries.

Brucellosis is a common zoonotic infection and an occupational hazard for animal handlers. It can also spread from animals to humans through the consumption of unpasteurised milk or meat that is not properly cooked. It does not spread from humans to humans.

The infection presents with vague symptoms of fever, back pain or arthritis-like joint pain.