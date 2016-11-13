The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) authorities have advanced the commencement of issuance of out-patient (OP) tickets.

An official press release issued here today said the Government Medical College hospital out-patient tickets will be issued in the OP block and those of the super-speciality block from 7.30a.m. onwards.

Besides, the tickets for the various department of the super-speciality block will be available at the OP block. Currently, OP tickets were being issued from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.