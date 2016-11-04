Student found hanging

In a case of suspected suicide, a 20-year-old MBBS student was found hanging in her house here on Thursday. According to the Museum police, the deceased has been identified as Shahina, who hailed from Balaramapuram. The incident is believed to have taken place by around 11 a.m. when the body was found hanging in her residence at the NGO quarters at the Observatory compound. Despite being rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, her life could not be saved.

Shahina, a 2015 batch student of MBBS at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, had recently appeared for the first-year examinations, college authorities said. She is survived by her father Sharafudeen, an assistant coordinator at the Suchitwa Mission, her mother Nisa, a stenographer at the Legislative Assembly, and a sister.