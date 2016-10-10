Cancel spot admission: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has demanded cancellation of the recent spot admission for the MBBS course in self-financing medical colleges. “The government has cheated the students and parents by not properly conducting the spot admission,” Mr. Chennithala said in a statement here on Sunday. Rampant complaints had come up regarding the spot admission in Karuna and Kannur medical colleges. Students and parents had to walk off crying without securing the admission as they could not pay the exorbitant fees, he said. The Opposition leader said complaints had also been raised against the MBBS admission at MACT in Kozhikode. Although students were informed that they need pay only Rs.2.5 lakh, they were asked to remit bank guarantee of Rs.44 lakh, deposit of Rs.10 lakh, and remaining fees of Rs.7.5 lakh.