FInance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac interacting with children at the Issac maamanum kuttiyolum event held in the city on Tuesday.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had a hearty chat with about 50 schoolchildren from around the city on Tuesday, as part of the city Corporation’s ongoing kitchen bin demonstration campaign.

Titled ‘ Issac maamanum kuttiyolum,’ the discussion was centred around the theme of the campaign ‘my domestic garbage, my responsibility.’

Staying true to the moniker, Dr. Isaac interacted freely with the children, asking them questions about waste disposal and cleanliness at their schools and homes.

“The important thing is to do, instead of just talking,” Dr. Isaac told the children, narrating to them the incident where he cleaned the toilets at a government school when he found them filthy on the occasion of a cleanliness day fete there.

When Irfan from Government Model BHSS told him about the mount of garbage created by the careless disposal of leftover lunches at his school, Dr. Isaac prompted him to come up with a solution to the issue.

Irfan suggested building a biogas plant, following which Dr. Isaac asked the students to explain the working of a biogas plant, as well as its merits and demerits compared to other waste disposal methods.

The children were more than a good match for the Minister.

For example, Aleena from GGHSS Cotton Hill answered several of his questions very well, prompting Dr. Isaac to call her up to the front for a hand-shake. The children received books as prizes for participating in the discussion.

Mayor V. K. Prasanth and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar were also present at the event. The campaign will be on till November 4.

