Mar Ivanios leads in youth festival

Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, made a clear lead over their rivals on the third day of the 39th Kerala University Youth Festival on Wednesday.

The defending champions secured 94 points when results of 43 events were declared.

The Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Nalanchira, is in the second position with 62 points.

The University Campus, Karyavattom, is in third position with 41 points.

The Oppana competition at Government College for Women witnessed a huge turnout of people with many occupying their seats well in advance.

Sparse gatherings

However, other venues, including the main venue at the Senate Hall, witnessed sparse gatherings.

The failure on the part of the organisers to ensure proper time management is being viewed as one of the reasons for the pathetic crowd support.

Many performers, who had to wait for close to three hours, could be seen complaining to the volunteers in some venues.

Poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair inaugurated an open forum on ‘Purpose of Art’. Filmmaker Nemom Pushparaj, actors Anoop Chandran, and Sudheer took part.

The winners of some of the competitions in the youth festival are:

Folk Song (Group): Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram

Percussion Instrument (Western): R.S. Mahidev, Dr. Palpu College of Arts and Science, Thiruvananthapuram

Mappilappattu (Female): A.L. Ancy, Mar Ivanios College

Guitar: K.N. Akhil, university campus, Karyavattom

Ganamela: Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram

Kuchippudi (Male): K.S. Arjun, Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Nalanchira

Kathakali (Male): K.S. Arjun, Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology

Folk Dance (Male): K.S. Arjun, Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology

Folk Dance (Female): Parvathy S. Prakash, Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology

Thiruvathira: Mar Ivanios College

Duffmuttu: University Institute of Technology, Neyyattinkara

Elocution (Hindi): M.M. Rohini, Sree Narayana College, Chempazhanthy

Elocution (English): S. Gokul, Mar Ivanios College

Quiz: Mar Ivanios College

Debate (English): Mar Ivanios College

Mono act (Male): P. Hrishikesh, University College, Thiruvananthapuram

Mono act (Female): Malu H. Krishna, Valia Koonambaikulathamma College of Engineering and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; Aparna S. Anil, university campus, Karyavattom

Mimicry (Male): Kiran Christopher, Karmela Rani Training College, Kollam

Rangoli: Divya Radhakrishnan, Fathima Matha National College, Kollam