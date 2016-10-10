In yet another performance in the capital, actor-dancer Manju Warrier succeeded in creating various moods during a Kuchipudi recital at the Soorya Dance and Music Festival on Sunday.

Manju began her recital with Ananda Natanam Adum Vinayaka, a paean to Ganesha. Penned by Madurai R. Muralidharan, the composition, in ragam Gowla, was set to Adi thalam.

An episode in Lord Krishna’s life was brought alive in Ati Nirupama Sundarangara, where Manju depicted sage Narada who came to see how Krishna was managing the quarrels of his wives. The composition, in ragam Panthuvarali, was penned by Oothukadu Venkatasubbaiar. Radha’s pangs of separation could not but melt hearts in Jaidev’s Ashtapadi.

Ananda Nadam Aduvar Thille, a depiction of Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance, brought about a change in tempo. The keerthanam composed by Neelakanda Sivan was in ragam Poorvikalyani. The recital came to an end with a thillana in which a village gets ready to celebrate Lord Muruga’s birthday.

Geetha Padmakumar, who was on the Nattuvangam, choreographed the recital. Bijeesh Krishna provided the vocals. Kalamandalam Charudutt was on mridangam, Suresh Namboodiri on violin, Vivek Shenoy on flute, and Murali Krishna on veena.