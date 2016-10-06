With the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in the midst of an agitation on the issue of admissions to medical courses in private self-financing medical colleges, its old ally, the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], disturbed at being swamped by the course of events in the last 10 days, has decided to plough a different furrow, by organising its brand of agitation to highlight the farmers’ plight.

The party’s high-power committee met here on Friday and gave shape to an agitation programme to highlight the plight of rubber, coconut, and paddy farmers, admittedly its core constituency.

Addressing a press conference soon after the meeting here on Wednesday, KC(M) chairman K.M. Mani, in the presence of a battery of his leaders, said that his party would organise a dharna in important centres in the Assembly constituencies on October 14 to highlight the crisis in the agriculture sector. “This would be a token exercise, but the party will organise another series of agitations,” Mr. Mani said.