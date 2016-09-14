The Medical College Police on Tuesday arrested a person in connection with the suicide of a 35-year-old man at Chalakkuzhy near Pattom last week. The person has been identified as Renjth.

He was arrested in connection with the suicide of one Manu alias Rajesh from Chalakkuzhy. According to the police, during Renjith’s wedding ceremony last week, there was a drunken brawl between a group of friends. Renjith came to Chalakkuzhy to retaliate for this and got into a fight with Manu. Manu was seriously injured in the fight and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

However, Manu escaped from there and hung himself from a teak tree near the Chalakkuzhy bridge. Renjith had gone into hiding after Manu’s death. .