The Malayalam language has transformed in tune with the changing social and cultural milieu, and it is up to those in the academic and literary fields to decide the boundaries of this transformation, Dr. V. Rajakrishnan, writer and film critic, has said.

He was speaking on ‘Malayalam in Kerala’s 60th year’ at the Chembur Sukumaran Nair memorial lecture 2016, held at the press club here on Sunday.

Over the last few decades, the spoken and written usage of Malayalam had deteriorated to a great extent, Dr. Rajakrishnan said.

Many words, which once had rather negative connotations, were now used in a positive sense, with no regard to their original meaning, like ‘ adipoli,’ ‘pullikkaran,’ ‘jalyatha’ and so on.

Further, verbal usages such as ‘ rashtreeyaparam’ and ‘janapriyatha,’ which were once considered incorrect, were also commonly used these days, especially in television channels and even newspapers.