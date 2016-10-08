: Malayalam film Ottayaal Paatha (The Narrow Path), directed by Santosh Babusenan and Satish Babusenan, has been selected to the official competition of the 38th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) to be held in Cairo from November 15 to 24.

The Cairo International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in Africa and the Arab World and is among the 15 A-list competitive film festivals in the world. The directors have been invited to take part in the festival.

The film has also been selected to the competition section of the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, to be held in Mumbai from October 20 to 27.

It is the only Malayalam film among the 11 movies in the competition section, named India Gold, selected from 170 entries. The movie features actors K. Kaladharan, Sarath Sabha and Krishnapriya. Santosh and Satish had earlier directed the film Chaayam pooshiya veedu , which won accolades at various film festivals.