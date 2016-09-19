Temple officials later let them go without any glitches

The security guards of the Sree Padmanabhaswami Temple reportedly stopped a team of 25 people, comprising eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs and their families, from entering the temple on Sunday morning. But swift intervention from the temple administration eased the situation.

According to the officials here, the issue started when the MLAs and their families, accompanied by Legislative Assembly staff, were about to enter the temple through the East Nada. Some devotees reportedly protested against the special entry and the guards stopped the MLAs.

However, the temple officials arrived soon and let them go through without any glitches. The team comprised Shankar Lal Tiwari, Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Anil Firojiya, Mukesh Pandya, Murlidhar Patidar, Pradeep Agarwal, Mukesh Chaudhary, and Surendra Singh, who were part of the Petitions Committee of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.