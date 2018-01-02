‘Loka Kerala to provide NRKs space to interact’

more-in

The LDF government decided to form the Loka Kerala Sabha with an intention to provide a democratic space for Malayalis across the globe to come together and interact, Culture Minister A.K.Balan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Sargayanam’ Loka Malayali Art camp organised by the Sabha with the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi here on Monday.

“The non-resident Keralites have not got the deserved representation till now in Kerala’s affairs. The Loka Kerala Sabha will be a platform to make their voices heard effectively. The State government will take into serious consideration the suggestions that will come forward in the first Loka Kerala Sabha to be held on January 12 and 13 in the capital,” he said.

The Minister said that the non-resident Keralites have made their mark in all spheres of the State. The Malayali mission is now functioning actively across various parts of the world, ever since Malayalam was made the official language.

Nemom Pushparaj, Chairman of the Lalithakala Akademi, said that it is for the first time in more than a decade that so many senior artists revered across the country and abroad are coming together in the city for a camp organised by the Akademi.

As part of the camp, fifteen artists would be at the Kanakakkunnu Palace till January 7. Art historian M.L.Johny will be curating the camp and writing a book based on it. The works created here will be added to the Akademi’s collection. These works and a few selected others of the 15 artists will be exhibited at the Durbar Hall in Kochi in March.

The Akademi will also be organising a national art camp in association with the Government College of Fine Arts later this month.

Artist B.D. Dethan said that the Akademi should, in addition to organising camps, take steps to attract common people to art. He said that the city lacks a quality art gallery.