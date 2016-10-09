6,889 cases settled, Rs. 79.24 lakh collected as fine

: Thousands of people got a reprieve from the hassles of legal proceedings at adalats organised on Saturday to dispose of petty cases as part of the National Lok Adalat.

The adalats, held under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority, disposed of as many as 6,889 of the 14,000 cases listed till 6 p.m.

An amount of Rs.79.24 lakh was collected as fine at the adalats, held at the Vanchiyoor court complex, and at Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, and Attingal.

The cases were those that could be settled by accepting guilt and paying penalty and had no need to go to trial. Petty cases necessitated issuing summons and warrants, thereby increasing the workload on court staff and the police.

Such adalats helped bring down pendency of cases in courts, allowing for better focus on cases that needed trial.

At the Vanchiyoor court complex, a sizeable crowd had gathered in front of registration counters for various judicial magistrate courts even before 10 a.m. At the counter for Judicial Magistrate Court 1, which dealt with offences in Sreekaryam, Mannanthala, and Karamana police stations, as many as 200 cases had registered around 10.30 a.m.

At the counter for Judicial Magistrate Court 5, it was 100, and at the one for the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, the number was over 70.

The long queues soon shifted to the magistrate courts, where people waited patiently for their turn to pay fines, and settle the cases, all under the watchful eyes of a bevy of policemen.

The cases ranged from speeding to drunk driving to intoxication in a public place and vehicle registration offences.

As noon approached, people were still trooping in, hoping to pay up and be out of there as early as possible.

