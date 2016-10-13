The logo for Vismayotsav, a literary, and performing arts festival organised by the Bharat Sahodaya Complex, a recently formed collective of 36 CBSE schools in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam and Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, was released here on Wednesday.

Confederation of Kerala State Sahodaya School Complexes vice-president N. Jagannathan released the logo. The festival is aimed at highlighting students’ talents in arts and sports and will allow entry for schools having strength of less than 1,000 students.

The literary festival will be held at The Oxford School on October 22. The kids’ fest and the performing arts festival will be held at A.J. Central Senior Secondary School, Kazhakuttam, on October 29 and 30.

—Staff Reporter