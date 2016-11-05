Nod received from Centre, PESO for maiden venture

Opening a new chapter in the transportation sector of the country and move towards clean fuel, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-driven bus will be launched in the State capital on November 8.

The LNG-driven bus is being launched as part of a plan of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to use the imported LNG directly for mass transportation and to reduce carbon emissions.

The State, which is celebrating 60 years of its formation, was selected following talks Petronet LNG and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. had with the State government. South India's first LNG Receiving, Regasification and Reloading Terminal with nameplate capacity of 5 MMTPA in the Special Economic Zone of Puthuvype in Kochi also turned the tables in favour of Kerala.

The launch also coincides with the fourth meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) holding Transport portfolio here on Tuesday. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan is flying down for the launch.

Confirming the launch to the The Hindu on Friday, a top Transport Department official said the clearance from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) had been received for the maiden venture.

The bus will be able to ply commuters and start commercial operations only after the MORTH issues notification for using the LNG as fuel. The draft has been published and the MORTH is waiting for the mandatory period given to file objections.

“Imported tank is being used in the bus by Tata. As it is a pilot project, the LNG-driven bus will run on trial basis for three months,’’ the official said.

The government had already announced that it was planning to use LNG, which is cheaper than diesel, as a fuel for Railways and long-haul transportation. The KSRTC, which has a fleet of 6,000 buses, had already announced plans to use natural gas. Even in Kochi, LNG dispensing station is yet to be set up.

