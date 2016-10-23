Upper age limit fixed

The government has passed orders fixing an upper age limit for admission to the integrated five-year and three-year LLB courses.

A press note issued here on Saturday said candidates who have qualified in the entrance examinations for these courses and who have not submitted documents proving age should do so online.

Documents can be submitted in the LLB course link in the websitewww.cee. kerala.gov.inby signing on to the home page of the candidate. The date of birth has to be submitted by clicking on the ‘upload age proof’ link. Documents can be uploaded by clicking on the link ‘Upload image for age proof’.

The documents have to be uploaded before 5 p.m. on October 25, the press note added. — Special Correspondent