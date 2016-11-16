LLB allotment from today

Activities relating to the second and final phase of centralised allotment for admission to integrated five-year LLB course in the four government law colleges and 18 private self-financing colleges will start on November 16.

A press note said candidates wishing to participate in the online allotment should compulsorily confirm their online options by clicking on the ‘confirm’ button on their home page. After this candidates can delete unwanted higher options and can re-arrange existing higher options. These facilities would be available in the websitewww.cee.kerala.gov.infrom November 16 to 5 p.m. on November 18. The second phase of allotment would be done on November 19 and students should join colleges from November 21 to 23.