Opposition wants liquor traders out of recruitment board; Jayarajan terms it social ostracisation

Liquor and religion dominated the discussion on the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the Assembly on Monday. Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the government should not repeal the clause that prohibited “persons engaged in the liquor trade” from being appointed to such nominated bodies. “Do not swamp religion in liquor,” he said.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan said such moral proscriptions based on a candidate’s vocation was tantamount to social ostracisation. “Consecrated toddy is the sacrament in Muthappan temple in Kannur. Will your proscription apply there?” he asked. The government traded in liquor and its representatives were on various Devasom Boards. At least a few Opposition legislators profited from liquor trade, he said.