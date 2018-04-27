Let park for cultural programmes, says SHRC

more-in

The city Corporation’s Sree Chithra Tirunal Park, renovated at a cost of ₹1 crore, should be thrown open to cultural programmes at low rates and the park’s attractiveness maintained, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has said. Commission acting chairperson P. Mohandas directed the Local Self-government secretary and the Corporation Secretary to submit explanations within a month.

Auditoriums in the city where cultural programmes are held charge between ₹30,000 and ₹2 lakh. Cultural activists are unable to pay such high rents and hold programmes such as ‘ganamela.’

Against this background, the Sree Chithra park should be let for cultural programmes, human rights activist Ragam Rahim said in his complaint to the commission.