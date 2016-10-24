The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will conduct a national mega adalat on November 12 as part of the National Mega Adalats organised by the National Legal Services Authority.

The adalat will consider cases in 17 areas, including criminal (compoundable offence), civil check, motor accident claims tribunal, bank recovery, debt recovery, electricity and water bills, revenue, and family.

At court, taluk centres

The adalat will be held at the Vanchiyoor court complex and taluk centres of Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Attingal, Kattakada, and Varkala.

Cases that have been pending for years will be given priority.

Complaints to be taken up at the adalats should be submitted at the district or taluk legal services authority before October 31.

Cases under consideration of various courts in the district will be considered at the adalat on the basis of the directions of the courts concerned, the DLSA secretary said in a statement issued here.