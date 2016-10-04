Malayalam film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan presenting the N. Mohanan award to literary critic M. Leelavathy at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.—Photo: S. Mahinsha

Renowned literary critic M. Leelavathy was presented the N. Mohanan Suvarnamudra Award on Monday, in honour of her contributions to Malayalam literature.

The award was instituted as a tribute to author N. Mohanan by Sammohanam, a collective of his well-wishers.

M. Saritha Varma, daughter of N. Mohanan and member of the award selection committee, said the Suvarnamudra was just a trifling honour for Dr. Leelavathy, whose unparallaled literary excellence had earned her many great accolades in the past.

She was an exceptional personality in Malayalam literature not just due to her critical analysis of classical works, but also because of her vigour in contributing to literary works of the new era, Ms. Varma said.

Her views were echoed by noted Malayalam critic Atmaraman, who said Dr. Leelavathy’s observations were always balanced and impartial, and reflected a path-breaking feminine perspective.

Always strong in her criticism, she stood her own amidst contemporaries like Sukumar Azhikode, he said.

Remembering Mohanan

Contradicting Saritha Varma, Dr. Leelavathy said an award in the memory of N. Mohanan, the son of acclaimed author Lalithambika Antharjanam, meant more to her than all other acclaims, and that she wore the Suvarnamudra on her soul.

Mother-son duo

Another mother-son duo who were both renowned for turning words into weapons like Lalithambika Antharjanam and N. Mohanan would be hard to come by, even in other languages, she said.

Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who presented the award to Dr. Leelavathy, said N. Mohanan was proof that great writers were immortal.