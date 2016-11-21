The Left Democratic Front (LDF) district committee has decided to conduct a day-and-night satyagraha at the panchayat level seeking a solution to the crisis in the cooperative bank sector.

The protest will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and go on till 10 a.m. the next day. The common man was not able to withdraw money from cooperative banks or undertake regular transactions for the past many days. The protest was aimed at making people aware of the alleged conspiracy of the Union government to erode their trust in the cooperative sector. A meeting of cooperators will be held on Monday in their respective.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district unit secretary Anavoor Nagappan presided.