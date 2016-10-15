A group of lawyers manhandled journalists in a crowded court room here on Friday.

The violence occurred despite a formal assurance from the High Court Chief Justice that journalists could report court proceedings unimpeded. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also personally guaranteed the important freedom. However, their promises carried scarce weight in the District Court here, if the day’s events were any indication.

The journalists had turned up in the court of Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge A. Baharudeen to report the proceedings in a complaint of corruption and nepotism against Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan. When the case came up for hearing, a pack of lawyers elbowed their way to the front of the courtroom and threatened the journalists with assault.

Women journalists edged closer to the judge’s chair and sought his intervention. A woman journalist said the lawyers raised a ruckus prompting the judge to ask what the clamour was all about.

Another woman scribe said she saw male journalists being hustled out of the court room. She, later, learned that the pugnacious group had assaulted a journalist of a English newspaper on the stairway.

The women journalists said the lawyers swore at them. “A few policemen threw a protective ring around us and escorted us out of the court precincts. We felt harried and scared,” they said. The police dissuaded other journalists from entering the complex. “We cannot guarantee your safety,” an officer said. Lawyers threw stones at journalists gathered outside the court premises. Thiruvananthapuram Bar Council president K.P. Jayachandran said some newspapers had refused to report a football match organised by lawyers.

The news blackout had irked the fraternity. He said the council would pass a resolution on the issue.