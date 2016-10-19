Seek speedy disbursal of compensation for land ceded for NH works

: Exasperated by the delay in awarding compensation for land ceded for the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila National Highway widening project, landowners in the region are gearing up to launch an agitation demanding steps to expedite the process.

Only an amount of Rs. 50 crore has so far been disbursed among landowners who had ceded their property for the development of the Pravachambalam-Balaramapuram stretch. While an additional amount of Rs.50 crore had been released soon after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power, the amount is yet to be distributed owing to certain technical issues. With a total amount of Rs. 266 crore necessary for acquiring the requiring land, landowners fear that the ongoing process could be a long-drawn one.

According to Karamana-Kaliyikkavila National Highway Development Action Council president A.S. Mohan Kumar, several representations had been made to the government, but to no avail. “The government has not considered the issue with due seriousness. Furthermore, despite an allocation of Rs. 200 crore in the State Budget, the amount has not been released as yet,” he said.

Demonstration

The action council will hold a demonstration in front of the Secretariat on October 26 to demand urgent steps to expedite the process. It has also sought measures to mark the boundaries for the third reach of the project from Vazhimukku to Kaliyikkavila without much delay. A special officer should also be appointed to coordinate the related activities.

Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Sam L. Sone said the delay in releasing the amount of Rs. 50 crore was owing to the absence of core banking facility among the sub-treasuries. “While the amount had been deposited by the Public Works Department (NH wing) to the sub-treasury at Vellayambalam, it was yet to be transferred to the account of the land acquisition officer at the sub-treasury at Kudappanakunnu. In addition, the ongoing transition of the ongoing disbursal mechanism to the online portal of Bill Information and Management System (BiMS) further delayed the process. However, we expect to conclude the disbursal within 10 days,” he said.