The government will expedite land acquisition for the doubling of railway track and construction of railway overbridge (ROB) and underpasses in the districts of Alappuzha and Kottayam.

A directive to this effect was given to officials by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran, who is also in charge of Railways, at a high-level meeting convened by him here on Monday.

The Minister said compensation would also be provided to landowners who surrender the land for the doubling works.

Minister for Revenue E. Chandrasekharan, Thomas Chandy, MLA., grama panchayat presidents of Thakazhi and Karuvatta, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works, Secretary, Transport, CAO, Southern Railway, Chief Engineer, and District Collectors of Alappuzha and Kottayam were among those who attended the meeting.