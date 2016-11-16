Under the aegis of Cafe Kudumbasree, fair-price eateries would be opened on November 16 to serve refreshments to Sabarimala pilgrims.

A press note issued here said two eateries each will be opened at Vadasserikkara, Ranni and Perunad while one eatery will function at Pandalam.

Coffee shops will be set up at Nilakkal and Pampa after the permission of the Travancore Devaswom Board is received.

The coffee shops will brun by women from the ‘Ayalkkoottams’ in the respective areas. It will serve tea and coffee from vending machines, ‘ilayada’ and ‘kozhukkatta’.

Food products ,including ‘avial’, other steamed food products and juices, will also figure in the menu, the press note said.

There will be five Kudumbasree personnel at each shop; 25 in all the five shops. Each coffee shop will have an area of 32 sq ft. The shops will remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.