Appointments made to the posts of Assistant Grade – II in 2008

The University of Kerala has decided to revise an affidavit submitted at the High Court, which has been hearing writ petitions challenging an order of the Upa Lok Ayukta that cancelled the appointments made to the posts of Assistant Grade – II in 2008.

A resolution adopted in this regard during a meeting of the University Syndicate on Saturday marked a second turnaround in its official stance in the issue. The Upa Lok Ayukta had recommended the cancellation of the rank list and the appointments made. Legal action was also recommended against former Vice Chancellor M.K. Ramachandran, former Pro Vice Chancellor V. Jayaprakash and some former Syndicate members for “displaying favouritism, nepotism and political patronage in the examinations and appointments.”

UDF-majority Syndicate

The university had then challenged the recommendations at the High Court and had submitted an affidavit calling for quashing of the order. However, a counter-affidavit was filed in 2011 on the basis of a decision of Syndicate which had a majority of UDF members. The university decided against going on appeal against the Upa Lok Ayukta recommendation and called for dismissing the writ appeal. A motion introduced by Syndicate member P. Rajesh Kumar on Saturday seeking a revision in the affidavit was seconded by R. Mohanakrishnan and passed with majority vote. UDF nominees Jyothi Kumar Chamakkala and K.S. Gopakumar expressed their dissent. A Syndicate subcommittee has been entrusted with the responsibility.

Researchers’ issue

The Syndicate decided to withdraw the fine imposed on research scholars for research work and refer the matter to the Academic Council.

It was also decided to permit grace period up to November 30, 2017, for full-time research scholars, who have completed five years, and part-time scholars, who have completed eight years, irrespective of whether they have availed extensions or not. Furthermore, the grace period up to the same deadline will also be permitted for full-time researchers, who will complete a period of five years, and part-timers, who will complete eight years, before November 30, 2017.

The meeting also decided to write to the management of the St. John’s College, Anchal, to initiate disciplinary action against the principal for allegedly denying admission to a meritorious student and admitting another with fewer marks. The principal had failed to turn up for a hearing that was called by University authorities.

Turnaround

Upa Lok Ayukta recommended cancellation of rank list, legal action against top officials

University then submitted affidavit in HC seeking quashing of order

In 2011, Syndicate submitted counter-affidavit, decides not to appeal against order