KSRTC’s Bengaluru services returning to normal

The inter-State services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to Bengaluru are limping back to normality with the State transport utility resuming services of multi-axle buses on Friday and opening all the reservation centres.

With this, the inter-State services from Kerala that had been suspended since Monday in the wake of violence in Bengaluru over a Supreme Court order on release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu have been restored. However, the KSRTC buses are skipping the Salem route and are being operated via Sulthan Bathery, Gundalpet, Mysuru, and Mandya.

In addition to the reservation counters at the satellite bus station and Shanthi Nagar that were reopened on Thursday night after three days, the reservation centres at Peria, Kalasipalayam, Majestic (Kampegowda bus station) and Koramangala were made functional on Friday.

The KSRTC operated 15 inter-State express, super deluxe and super fast services from Kozhikode (three), two from Thalassery, two each from Thrissur, Kottayam, Pala and Kottarakara, and one each from Guruvayur and Thiruvananthapuram.

60% occupancy

The 15 services reached Bengaluru without any hitches on Friday and resumed their journey back. KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Antony Chacko, who is in Bengaluru to oversee the arrangements, told The Hindu that 60 per cent occupancy had been reported in these buses for the return journey.

The KSRTC CMD is travelling on one of the buses coming via Mysuru to Kozhikode to instill confidence in the commuters. A decision on running the KSRTC buses to Bengaluru via Salem along the 300 km in Tamil Nadu to Hosur in Karnataka will be taken after reviewing the situation, he said. There is heavy demand for the seats in the inter-State services during the weekend as Onam holidays are about to end.

For the KSRTC, the suspension of the inter-State sevices to Bengaluru was a big loss as it happened during the peak Onam holidays. The KSRTC operates 45 schedules daily, deploying five multi-axle Volvo buses, 21 super-deluxe and two Scania buses. Around 2,500 people commute daily in one direction in these inter-State services during peak season and KSRTC gets Rs.3.25 lakh.

Private carriages

However, private luxury contract carriages operating to Bengaluru are yet to resume their full services. Fleet operators with Kerala registration buses are operating via Sulthan Bathery and Mysuru to Bengaluru.

IT professionals and students who depend on these private bus services to return after Onam holidays are the worst hit. Heavy rush is being witnessed on the trains operating from Kerala to Bengaluru.