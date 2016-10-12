A 33-year old man was killed in an accident after his two-wheeler was knocked by a KSRTC bus near the All Saints’ Junction on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Victor, a recently-married man, who hailed from Chirayinkeezhu. The incident occurred in front of the Brahmos installation while Victor was headed for Perumathura. The KSRTC bus, which came from the Kaniyapuram depot, knocked the motorcycle and went on to run over the motorist. He was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital in an ambulance of the Fire force station at Chakka. However, his life could not be saved.