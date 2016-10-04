It has posted M. Beena, Managing Director of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, in his stead, a press release issued by the office of E. P. Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Sports, said. Government sources privy to the move said the measure was taken after Principal Accountant General (Economic and Revenue Sector Audit) Amar Patnaik had detected grave irregularities in the unit, including withdrawal of undue payments.

The State government on Monday removed Kerala State Mineral Development Corporation (KSMDC) Managing Director K. Venugopal from his post.

