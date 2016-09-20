Cities » Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, September 20, 2016
Updated: September 20, 2016 05:49 IST

KSBB book flags conservation challenges for biodiversity

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The cover of ‘Biodiversity Richness of Kerala’ prepared by the KSBB, which outlines threats posed by land use and climate changes.
The cover of ‘Biodiversity Richness of Kerala’ prepared by the KSBB, which outlines threats posed by land use and climate changes.

As a State blessed with a rich variety of flora and fauna spread across different ecosystems, Kerala also faces daunting challenges and conflicts in sustainable management of its biological resources.

The demands and pulls of conservation faced by the State have been highlighted in a book titled ‘Biodiversity Richness of Kerala’ prepared by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board.

While documenting biodiversity, the work also outlines the threats posed by various factors ranging from land use changes and invasive alien species to climate change and sea-level rise.

Eight chapters

Organised into eight chapters, the book explores the rich species diversity, ecosystem diversity, and genetic diversity in terrestrial, inland and marine ecosystems in the State and the approaches adopted for conservation of the natural landscape and endangered species.

Authored by KSBB Member Secretary K.P. Laladhas, Chairman Oommen V. Oommen, and Techncial Associate Preetha N., the book was prepared with inputs from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Zoological Survey of India, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, and Indian Institute of Spices Research.

Embellished with pictures, maps and tables, it lists the terrestrial and marine biodiversity and various ecosystems in Kerala, the protected areas in the State as well as the agrobiodiversity, endangered species, and biodiversity legislations and trade in bio resources. Highlighting the biodiversity threats and conservation concerns faced by the State, the authors argue for a people-inclusive biodiversity management system, with the focus on a landscape-centric approach. They stress the need to establish biodiversity heritage sites in ecologically ecologically important areas and maintain them with people’s participation. “Conservation of biodiversity requires a code of conduct to ensure that people dependent on bioresources ultimately obtain better livelihood from conservation than from degradation of the resource,” it says.

The book identifies land use change as a key driver of biodiversity loss in Kerala. According to the book, habitat loss and urbanisation in the State have led to conversion of forests, paddy fields and wetlands, encroachments, forest fire and pollution of waterbodies.

More In: Thiruvananthapuram
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

Where wild elephants have pet names

6 go missing in flash flood in Kerala's Kozhikode district

People warned against incidence of dengue

Raw video emerges as smoking gun in Thiruvananthapuram street murder

BJP meet to devise Kerala poll strategy

Govt. abusing transfer norms, says Thangal

Freight auto crashes into railway gate

Youth found hanging

Centre trying to dilute labour laws: CITU

Kochi

Another online prostitution racket busted; girl freed

Marginal increase in cargo traffic at Kochi port

Maradu municipality plans crackdown on leisure boats

Illegal shops, abattoirs mushrooming in city, says audit report

Kozhikode

Urban jungles turn safe haven for stray dogs

BJP meet to devise Kerala poll strategy

6 go missing in flash flood in Kerala's Kozhikode district

Woman bitten by stray dog dies


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Thiruvananthapuram

Govt. considers withdrawing toll

The government is checking the feasibility of withdrawing collection of toll on roads and bridges constructed by the Public Works Department... »