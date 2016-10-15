The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has warned of an agitation against the change in the government stand on demarcation of Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) in the State.

A press note issued by the KPCC here on Friday said the latest affidavit filed by the government in the High Court went against the previous United Democratic Front government’s decision to exclude human settlements, farmland and plantations from the ESAs earmarked by the Kasturirangan committee.

By reversing its stand on the issue, the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front have let down the people after standing with them to oppose the recommendations of the Kasturirangan committee, the press note said.