The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is getting ready for a long-haul agitation against the Central and State government’s anti-people policies that has led to a steep cut in foodgrains allocation.

This was stated by KPCC president V. M. Sudheeran during the State-level inauguration of the Congress party’s demonstration before village offices in protest against the inaction of the State government to press for Kerala’s entitlement in foodgrains allocation here on Tuesday.

He said the State government had failed to take effective steps to draw the Centre’s attention to the series of problems that Kerala would face while implementing the Food Security Act.

There was hardly any intervention on the part of the Chief Minister or the State Food Minister to lobby for Kerala.

The UDF government had prepared the priority list at the taluk-level. But now the State government was trying to prepare a State-level priority list. Such a move has complicated the situation further, with seven lakh complaints being registered against the State list.

A majority of the complaints related to exclusion of beneficiaries from the priority list despite possessing BPL cards. The current deadline of November 5 for filing objections was not sufficient.

He also suggested sending an all-party delegation, including MPs, under the leadership of the CM to put pressure on the Prime Minister and other Central leaders.