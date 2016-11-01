The government will take steps to convert the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital into a Centre of Excellence in two years with facilities of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was replying to a calling attention motion by A. Pradeepkumar of the CPI(M) in the Assembly on Monday on the inadequacy of treatment facilities at the medical college.

The Health Minister said infrastructure facilities at the Medical College Hospital (MCH) had improved over the years.

But, the treatment facilities and the posts of doctors, nursing staff and other personnel had not gone up commensurate to the increase in the number of patients.

The staff pattern of 1957 was still being followed in the medical colleges and that of 1961 in the Department of Health Services.