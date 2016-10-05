CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has called for framing a legislation to find a permanent solution to set the admission procedures and also fixing the fee rates in self-financing colleges.

Mr.Balakrishnan told reporters here on Tuesday evening that the legislation should be comprehensive and framed through consensus in line with the Supreme Court guidelines to do away the ad hoc solutions being made every academic year.

“Once the government takes over Pariyaram Medical College, the present impasse will be over.

The current agitation is political and not meant for students. The United Democratic Front has launched the agitation for 30 students of Pariyaram Medical College. The SFC issue itself is the creation of the UDF. UDF leaders should give up their false pride and hold consultations with the government to end the agitation,” he said.

The CPI(M) State committee which met here decided to launch a national drive of the party against the Central government policies and also the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the State.

Vehicle campaigns would be held in all districts from October 20 to 30 to counter the campaign of the RSS against the party.

The committee also decided to hold a year-long celebration to mark the centenary of the October Revolution in Russia with various programmes in all districts from November 7.