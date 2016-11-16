Aksharayatra to be held in 10 schools in the district

Aksharayatra, a drive to develop love for the written word and mother tongue among schoolchildren, is set to be launched by the Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature.

As part of the programme, two-day festivals, comprising book fairs, contests and Gurupuja ceremonies , will be held at 10 schools across the district between November 16 and December 20. The programme is being held to mark the 60th anniversary of the formation of the State.

Launch

Minister for Education C. Raveendranath will formally inaugurate the programme at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, on Wednesday.

In order to encourage children to read, Aksharayatra aims at providing books for all of them. As many as 239 titles published in Malayalam by the institute, encompassing diverse topics in the areas of science, history and literature, will be sold at a discount of 50 per cent at the fete.

The children have the option of purchasing the complete collection that costs Rs.16,746 for Rs.8,373.

Apart from works by prominent Malayalam writers such as Sugathakumari, O.N.V. Kurup and C. Radhakrishnan, the titles on offer include Malayalam translations of popular books from other regional languages of the country. Illustrated books are also available.

From other schools too

The book fairs will also be open for students from other schools in the area.

Events

The fete will begin with a Gurupuja ceremony, where a former teacher, management member, or someone else who contributed to the growth of the school will be honoured. Reading contests for prose and poetry will be held for students of classes 5 to 12.

The winners will be awarded books along with certificates.

Workshop for teachers

Aksharayatra will also cater to the needs of teachers, with a workshop for them on the development of reading habits among children scheduled for November 24.