Fund allotted for three flyovers, four-laning of NH corridor and first building of Technocity

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) has given approval to the construction of flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Ulloor junctions, the four-laning of the 6.5-km Pravachambalam-Vazhimukku corridor of the National Highway 66-and the first building at Technocity.

The maiden board meeting of the newly constituted KIIFB on Monday cleared these five projects in the capital estimated to cost Rs.525.99 crore.

All the five projects — four under the Public Works Department and one under IT Department — had received administrative sanction from the government already.

The total outlay of the Reach II of the 29.2-km Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch of the NH 66 is Rs.153 crore. The KIIFB has allocated Rs.50 crore as the first instalment for the works. The four-laned stretch will be 30.2-m wide with a 3.5-m median to accommodate the Light Metro up to Neyyattinkara.

DMRC proposals

The three flyovers had been proposed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of the proposed 21.82-km Technocity-Karamana elevated light metro corridor.

The Rs.135.37-crore flyover at Sreekaryam along light metro corridor will be 630 m long and will have common pillars for vehicular traffic and MRTS. A sum of Rs.50 crore has been given as the first instalment for the flyover.

At Ulloor junction, the DMRC has proposed a flyover to the Medical College side. The 390 m-long flyover will cost Rs.52.68 crore that include Rs. 26 crore for land. The KIIFB has given Rs.18 crore for the Ulloor flyover.

The flyover at Pattom from near the PSC office will have a length of 570 m and will end near Plamood. Of the Rs.84.60 crore needed, the KIIFB has given Rs.32 crore.

As much as 2.27 hectares has to be acquired, 163 buildings shifted for the three flyovers that will incur Rs. 272.68 crore. The works is to be executed by DMRC. The land is yet to be notified by the Revenue Department.

For the first building at Technocity, with 2 lakh sq ft, has an outlay of Rs.100 crore, but only Rs. 2 crore had been given as first instalment by the KIIFB.