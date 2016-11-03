The ambitious investment plans of the State government got one step closer to reality with the Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passing the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (amendment) Bill.

Earlier, responding to queries raised by the Opposition, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the future income of the government would be used to repay the money taken as loan by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for projects. The board will have eminent persons on it so that confidence is generated in the market about the projects for which money is sought to be raised. The advantage that the KIIFB enjoys over private companies while seeking to raise money from the market is that it has the guarantee of the government behind it.

Even though Kerala is a revenue-deficit State now, it will become a revenue-surplus State in six financial years. In reply to a question, Dr. Isaac said there would be a government agency to check the feasibility of projects that are submitted to the KIIFB.

‘Magic lamp?’

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty said the Bill does not make it clear how the government will repay the thousands of crores of rupees it plans to take as loan to fund development schemes. The Finance Minister says there would be no additional taxes or cess to repay KIIFB loans. Moreover, the Union government has placed some restrictions on State governments in borrowing. Given this, a mere assurance from the Finance Minister that the government would be able to repay KIIFB borrowings does not pass muster. The Finance Minister appears to be saying that he has a “magic lamp” to repay loans, he added.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the Assembly that since the KIIFB is an arm of the government, any money borrowed by the board will translate to the government borrowing money. This will attract the provisions of the fiscal responsibility Act. The Opposition is not per se against the government borrowing money to fund development schemes. However, it fears that such borrowings via the KIIFB would hang as the sword of Damocles over the head of the exchequer, he added.

Eminent persons to be on board to generate confidence in market Government agency to check feasibility of projects submitted to KIIFB Isaac seems to have a ‘magic lamp’ to repay loans: Kunhalikutty

