The State committee of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has decided to resume the agitation by doctors if the government does not issue a new order correcting the terms on the basis of which the KGMOA had withdrawn its agitation.

Government doctors had launched a non-cooperation strike on September 6 and had also conducted a token strike on September 27, demanding that the government correct the anomalies regarding doctors’ pay in the Tenth Pay Revision recommendations.

The KGMOA had later withdrawn the agitation following talks with the government. However, the government issued the order on the compromise formula after correcting the minutes of the meeting. Unless the government issues a new GO correcting the terms of the understanding with the doctors, the KGMOA would resume its agitation, with a token strike on December 8, the KGMOA said.