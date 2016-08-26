It gets four million visits from over 200 countries

Kerala Tourism’s official website, which gets four million visits from over 200 countries, is to opt for dynamic serving with separate pages for desktop, mobile, and tablet devices to meet technological changes and plagiarism.

Once rolled out, the server will identify the device requesting for pages in the website (keralatourism.org) and send the page suitable for that device. With tailor made pages, the user experience will improve. It is expected that the visits are expected to touch five million. Of the 94,000-odd pages on the site recording traffic of at least one page view, top 1,000 pages will be redesigned for dynamic serving as distinct pages for desktop and handheld devices. Already, 50 pages have been reworked in three formats for desktop, mobile, and tablet.

The photo gallery will be updated, video gallery will be restructured and referral links will be created. A proposal by the IT solution provider Invis Multimedia has been cleared by the Tourism Working Group. The government has issued administrative sanction, Director of Tourism U.V. Jose told The Hindu .

The site, launched in 1998, had 60,000 visits or sessions per annum. A visitor watches 2.93 pages for 2.22 minutes in a visit/session. The site gets 11.06 million pages views. This is in addition to three million video views on the brand channel of Kerala Tourism in YouTube.

Plagiarism, mushrooming of sites offering Kerala content, and technological changes have forced the authorities to intervene.

During 2015-16, 1.91 million (50.48 per cent) came via desktop where as visits via mobile devices went up to 1.69 million (44.82 per cent) and traffic via tablet was put at 0.18 million (4.7 per cent).

The photos displayed on the site for two decades will be replaced. Kerala Tourism has offered 300 photos from its collections.

The video gallery of Kerala Tourism has more than 3,300 videos. The best 100 videos among them will be selected and a new gallery will be created retaining all other videos in YouTube. A WhatsApp video gallery will be created.

In the case of referral links, new items will be created with page links for submission to other web portals. The revamped site will be ready in three months before the peak tourist season.