Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looking at the vegetables after inaugurating the network of Onasamruddhi stalls set up by the Agriculture Department for the festival season.

CM Vijayan said the action plan to promote horticulture would focus on improving output and commercialising production.

The government is committed to making the State self-reliant in vegetable production, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the network of Onasamruddhi stalls set up by the Agriculture Department for the festival season, he said the action plan to promote horticulture would focus on improving output and commercialising production.

Marketing to be strengthened

The marketing and supply chain network would be strengthened to match the demand and absorb excess production. He stressed the need to promote homestead cultivation of vegetables.

Mr. Vijayan also released the logo of Farm Fresh Kerala, the brand promoted by the government for safe-to-eat vegetables sold through the Onasamruddhi network.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, who presided over the function, said Kerala was expected to become self-reliant in vegetable production in three years. He said efforts were on to enlarge the network of eco-shops to 200 outlets.

Director of Agriculture Biju Prabhakar and Agriculture Production Commissioner Raju Narayana Swamy were among those present.