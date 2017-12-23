Kerala Blog Express to be held in March

more-in

The fifth edition of Kerala Blog Express, aimed at promoting the destination and niche tourism products of the State through bloggers around the world, is to get under way in March next year with the ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ tag.

The registration process for the fifth edition has commenced and willing bloggers have started promoting their profiles on social media in order to get maximum votes by their followers by January.

The forms uploaded by the bloggers from around the world would be reviewed by a panel of judges. Post approval, the bloggers’ profiles would be up for voting. As soon as the bloggers get approval, they could share their profiles to seek votes in their favour.

Director of Tourism P. Bala Kiran said the Department has made the forthcoming initiative unique by combining various aspects such as campaign on social media, familiarisation trip, bloggers’ meet and road trip in a major way.

Minister for Tourism and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran said the travel bloggers would also get the chance of documenting their journey, while promoting the State Tourism during the 15-day journey. Secretary, Tourism, Rani George hoped the trend of the previous editions where 100 brand ambassadors have blogged about the picturesque destinations of the State will continue this time also.

The fourth edition that commenced from Kochi and concluded in Kovalam had witnessed as many as 29 bloggers from 23 countries being picked by a voting system that garnered 38,000 votes online.