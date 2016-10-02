Products that are Made in Kerala can be easily purchased on the portalwww.kelebuy.com

A non-resident Malayali looking to purchase a Kerala set sari or an Ayurvedic hair oil manufactured exclusively in his home State is not likely to find the product at a nearby retail outlet. The potential buyer’s next option would be to go online, but most Made in Kerala products are not available on popular e-commerce platforms.

That situation could soon change. The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) is set to foray into the e-commerce segment, with the launch of its online shopping portalwww.kelebuy.comfor products and services that are exclusive to Kerala.

Kelebuy is envisaged as an online platform to sell a range of products ranging from electronic goods, handicrafts, books, handloom and coir products to clothing, footwear, Ayurvedic medicines, spices, and holiday packages offered by public sector and cooperative undertakings as well as private manufacturers in the State.

Easy shopping

The products and services will be showcased on the Kelebuy website for shoppers to make their choice. The payment can be made using a credit or debit card and the product is couriered to the customer. Keltron has tied up with India Post for the courier service.

In the initial phase, the delivery will be restricted to India, but Keltron plans to extend the market to the global level in a phased manner.

Managing Director, Keltron, C. Prasannakumar told The Hindu that the Kelebuy portal was expected to be launched in October. He said the e-commerce initiative was designed to tap the trend of customer migration from physical retailing to e-commerce.

Opportunity to scale-up

“Kelebuy will offer an opportunity for businesses in Kerala to scale up their operations and seek new markets,” he said. Companies listed on the portal include HLL Lifecare, Oushadhi, Hantex, Rubco, Surabhi, Kerafed, Flavorit Spices, and Dinesh Foods, apart from Keltron.

Mr. Prasannakumar said a customer service team had been set up and efforts were on to ensure the security of online transactions through the Kelebuy payment gateway.

Online shopping

Dominated by e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, the online shopping market in Kerala is currently estimated to be worth Rs.1,000 crore, and is estimated to be growing at the rate of 70 to 75 per cent per year.